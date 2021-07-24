Untitled Investments LP Sells 128,179 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Untitled Investments LP lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 128,179 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.5% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

PYPL traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.53. 4,231,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,828. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

