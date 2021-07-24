UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $2.96

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00008596 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $1.96 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00369326 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

