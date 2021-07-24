Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.87. 106,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 173,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$3.15 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target (up from $3.60) on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $237.56 million and a PE ratio of -287.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

