UREEQA (URQA) One Day Volume Hits $314,860.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $891,558.70 and $314,860.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00115560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.95 or 0.99657956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.92 or 0.00886056 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.