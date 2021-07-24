Urus (URUS) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00860606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00142219 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.