USDJ (USDJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.86 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and $8.01 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00129926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00145507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,432.49 or 0.99989681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.00890885 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

