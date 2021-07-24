USDK (USDK) Reaches One Day Volume of $91.00 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.63 million and $91.00 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00126447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00143154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,961.03 or 0.99459529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.93 or 0.00878397 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

