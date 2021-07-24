USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006175 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000140 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

