Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) vs. STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Financial Analysis

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Utah Medical Products and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 181.46%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 27.78% 12.54% 11.52% STRATA Skin Sciences -26.12% -22.56% -12.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.48 $10.80 million N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.21 -$4.41 million ($0.13) -11.62

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and manufacturer representatives. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and other skin disorders. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.