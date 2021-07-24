Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,576,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.33.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $496.63 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

