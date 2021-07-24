Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $15,969,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 216,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 487,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 61,108 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $2,353,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

