Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sysco were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.