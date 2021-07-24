Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Utz Brands worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Utz Brands by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 250,850 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 808,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Utz Brands by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. cut their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

