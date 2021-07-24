Vai (VAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $661,176.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Vai has a market capitalization of $77.86 million and $661,176.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00124423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,039.01 or 1.00115123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00878260 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 88,861,783 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

