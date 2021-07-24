Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002607 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $75.38 million and approximately $700,712.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00104233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00139975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.58 or 1.00028586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00901867 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 85,789,775 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.