Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Cut by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 106,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 368,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

