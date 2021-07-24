Validity Market Capitalization Achieves $11.43 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Validity has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $238,636.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00007624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00254421 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,357,338 coins and its circulating supply is 4,355,659 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.