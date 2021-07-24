Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 537,915 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Valvoline worth $26,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

