VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.76% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of BJK stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.97. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $57.41.

