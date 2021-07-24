VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Trading Down 0.9%

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.19 and last traded at $68.91. 38,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 124,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33.

