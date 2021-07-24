Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $146.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.88. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $96.58 and a 12-month high of $147.16.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

