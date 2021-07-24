Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.65% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $260,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,650,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $94.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

