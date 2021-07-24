Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,215 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

