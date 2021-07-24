Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $321,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 66,300.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.93. 147,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,173. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $139.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

