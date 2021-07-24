Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 444.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $299.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,228. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $299.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

