Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.58. 877,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $299.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

