Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.98% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $276,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $255.45 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $255.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

