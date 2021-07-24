Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $157.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.96. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $157.29.

