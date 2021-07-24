Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.35. 333,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,429. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $239.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

