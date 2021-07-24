Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16,600.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $62,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.83. The stock had a trading volume of 423,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.