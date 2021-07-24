Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $143.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

