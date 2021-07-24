Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Lpwm LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after buying an additional 93,515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.19. 1,596,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,754. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.