Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.19. 1,596,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,754. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

