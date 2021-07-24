Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $29,466.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $29,466.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.56 or 0.00031181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,776.31 or 0.99729394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00894834 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 822,576 coins and its circulating supply is 657,417 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

