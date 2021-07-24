Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $10.75

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $32,439.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $10.75 or 0.00031579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00123133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00143465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 0.99782942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.64 or 0.00880442 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 822,541 coins and its circulating supply is 657,382 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

