Velas Price Reaches $0.0399 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $84.83 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000895 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

