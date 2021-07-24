Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Ventas worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

