Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.37

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.37 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 93.09 ($1.22), with a volume of 921,880 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.37. The stock has a market cap of £117.14 million and a PE ratio of 37.24.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

