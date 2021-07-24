Venus 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.67 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $17.37 or 0.00051251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $181.86 million and $18.67 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,876.93 or 0.99972112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00034142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000796 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,471,776 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

