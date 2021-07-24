Venus Reward Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $568,483.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $28.22 million and $568,483.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.53 or 0.00840322 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

