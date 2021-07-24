Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Cap of $182.10 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $17.38 or 0.00050530 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $182.10 million and $21.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,318.76 or 0.99759351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,475,466 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

