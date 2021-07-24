Verasity Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Verasity has a market cap of $38.01 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.00294914 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,014,993,450 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.