Verge Price Reaches $0.0192 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $315.71 million and $7.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.77 or 0.00371149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,468,714,944 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.