Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Hits $7.78 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $318.45 million and $7.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00366322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,468,867,044 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

