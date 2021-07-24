VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 8.1% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $3.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.75 or 1.00073590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00033477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009527 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,862,002 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

