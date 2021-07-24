Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $188.39 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.03. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.