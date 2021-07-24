Veritable L.P. Sells 422 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,480 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.60. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.96.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

