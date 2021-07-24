Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $12,614,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $5,971,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $5,964,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $5,676,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $4,970,000.

Shares of KAIIU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

