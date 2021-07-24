Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 407,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 61,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,220,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $245,401,000 after acquiring an additional 942,534 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

