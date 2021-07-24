Vertcoin Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.96 million and approximately $292,007.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,413.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,192.89 or 0.06372248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.02 or 0.01333844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00368310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00144381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.29 or 0.00608161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.00373657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00293080 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,030,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

